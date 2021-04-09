Dwayne “Wormy” Dykes, 55, of the Jearoldstown community, passed away Wednesday at his home.
He was a truck driver with Tommy’s Paving.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years: Charmin Dykes, six daughters: Sara and Jacob Painter of Jonesborough, Haley and Daniel Dickens of Virginia, Destiny Dykes and Troy Dotson of Jearoldstown, Michelle and Steven Smith of Kingsport, Kelly Whitehead of Greeneville and Kassie Whitehead of Kingsport; his father: Norman Dykes of Unicoi; 15 grandchildren; and sisters: Charlotte and Steve Franklin, Trish and Randy Shipley, Lori King and Ruby Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Margaret Gross; and a brother: Leonard Boatwright.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jeffery “Bo” Barnes officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church for the service.
Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Taylor, Doug Horne, Donny Horne, Troy Dotson, Robin Goins and Jacob Painter.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.