Dwight Alexander Foulks, 59, of the South Greene community, passed away Sunday at home.
He was a member of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Dept.
He was a member of Loves Memorial United Methodist Church.
He loved metal detecting, nature and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family.
Survivors included his wife of 35 years: Glenna Foulks; a son and daughter-in-law: Daniel and Ashley Foulks; two daughters and son-in-law: Rachiel and Curtis Gibson, and April Foulks; grandchildren: Dane Foulks, Kendall Hastings, Audrey Gibson and Riley Gibson; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jack and Cheryl Shipley, Mesby Foulks, Joe Mathes and Dave Foulks; sisters and brother-in-law: Kathy Hensley, and Michelle and Jamie Brockwell; two nieces (whom he took in as his own): Kansas Dixon and Makayla Dixon; and great-nieces: Scarlett Rutherford and Kaisley Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Foulks, and David and Shelby Mathes.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. David Dugger officiating.
Graveside services will be Saturday at noon in Graceland Memorial Gardens. It is requested that family and friends meet at the funeral home downtown at 11:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Steve Dixon, Chris Ricker, Mark Smelcer, Sammy Jennings, Scott Foulks and Tyler Coe.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the South Greene VFD, Tom Henriksen, Jeff Brobeck, Rocky Ottinger, Rick Younce, Joe Rice and Danny Ottinger.
The family expresses a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Tennessee Cancer Specialists, and Dr. Carla Nickle.