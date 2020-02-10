Dwight E. “Coach” Renner, 76, of the South Greene Community passed away Saturday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
He was a teacher in the Greene County School System.
Dwight was a member of Solomon Lutheran Church where he served on church council, was a Sunday school teacher and a representative to the ELCA.
“South Greene has lost an icon. Coach Dwight Renner passed away last night. Dwight taught science, physical education and driver’s education at South Greene. He also coached girl’s basketball, taking over for Mr. Claude Walden. The family thinks he coached for seven years and took the girls to the state tournament all seven years. He also coached girl’s volleyball and softball, taking them to advanced play several times. Dwight coached from the heart. He was a basketball shooting expert, and Coach Larry Ricker often had him coach the girls one on one. He also along with Coach David McCaslin would scout the competition for Coach Ricker so his girls would have an advantage in the substate. He also put his heart into what he was teaching. In drivers education classes, he would take them to historical sites in Greeneville and Greene County. He would also take them to the Bean Barn and buy their lunch. When he taught physical education, he tried to teach fitness for life. He instituted hunter safety as well as golf and tennis in his curriculum. Dwight was a family man. His love for Sandra, Lydia and Allison was immeasurable. He had one grandson, Preston Thompson, who he adored. Dwight would drive to Kingsport to see Preston’s school plays. He also loved his sisters. He loved farming as long as he was able. Dwight sponsored the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at South Greene and took them on many hayrides and cookouts. Dwight was legendary for his storytelling. My favorite was the “Icy Storm in Mountain City in January 1982.” He would get so wound up and excited when he was telling a story. Get him and Coach Bobby Broyles together and you could be entertained for hours. He also was a Christian, who set an example of what a Christian should be. He was a lifelong member of Solomon Lutheran Church. I taught with Dwight for more than 30 years, and he was a good friend. The world needs more Dwight Renners’ in it; it would be a better place.” As written by Linda Humphreys, retired SGHS teacher.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Sandra Morelock Renner; two daughters and one son-in-law: Lydia Hepburn of Greeneville, and Allison and Michael Thompson of Kingsport; one grandson: Preston Thompson; two sisters: Juanita Scott and Imogene Shipley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a son of the late Minnis and Selma Wills Renner. He was preceded in death by a sister: Elizabeth Shiflet; and three brothers-in-law: John Scott, Buford Shipley and Harry Shiflet.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p,m, Monday and from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Sterling Nelson and the Rev. Harold Cobb officiating.
Interment will follow at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Sam Broyles, Chris Ricker, Lewis Morelock, Anthony Morelock, Mark Shipley and Nathan Shiflet.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Joseph Scott, and the nurses and staff of Laughlin Health Care and Caris Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.