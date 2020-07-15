FALL BRANCH — Dwight L. Carr, SFC Ret., 78, was called home early Tuesday morning at his home.
He was born in Greene County, where he lived his entire life.
Prior to serving in the military, he worked at Sears Service Center in Gray. Dwight served in the Army National Guard 2/278 Troop G Armored Calvary retiring after 42 years.
He was a member of Lovelace Baptist Church.
Dwight was a lifetime member and former chief of the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department.
His parents and sister, Glenda Aldridge, preceded him in death.
Surviving are his wife: Karen Carr of the home; a son: Shannon Carr and Mitzi; two daughters: LeAnna Compton and her husband, Thomas, and Melanie Henry and her husband Gary; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; Chloe and his dog, Roxy.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Fall Branch Chapel of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hamlett-Dobson Chapel with the Rev. Allen Brummett officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. in Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery. American Legion Posts No. 3/265 will conduct military rites.
Members of the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 106 Ruritan Rd., Fall Branch, TN 37656.