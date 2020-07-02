JONESBOROUGH — Earl Barney Solomon, 55, of Greeneville, passed away on June 24 at his home.
He was born Aug. 6, 1964, in Greeneville and was a son of Harvey and Betty Blankenship Solomon.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his son: Spencer Solomon; sisters: Martha Ricker and Dell Thompson; and one brother, Danny Solomon.
At his request, Earl was cremated and the family will hold private services at a later date.
Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, Jonesborough, is honored to serve the Solomon.