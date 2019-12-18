Earl Carter Glover Jr. passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East following a brief illness.
He was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Greeneville to Earl C. “Bud” Glover Sr. and Bertha Irene Glover.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in March of 1962. As an Air Traffic Control Technician, he served at air traffic control units in California, Okinawa, South Carolina and Alaska. In 1969, he deployed to Southeast Asia, where he was involved in numerous air-to-air, air interdiction and rescue support missions.
Following his tours in Thailand and Vietnam, he reported to Keesler AFB, Mississippi, where he assumed duties as an instructor in tactical air operations. This tour was followed by assignments to the Tactical Air Operations Center, Elgin AFB, Florida and a mobile tactical control squadron at MacDill AFB, Florida. In 1977, he was assigned to Kalkar Air Station, a NATO operations support unit in northern Germany.
In 1981, Master Sergeant Glover reported to Headquarters NORAD, Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and worked as Crew Chief in Missile Warning Operations. His crew accurately reported numerous foreign and domestic missile launches to National Command Authorities at the Pentagon, Strategic Air Command, and Canada’s National Defence Operations Centre. In 1984, he moved to NORAD’s Test Control Division. From 1984-88 he performed as Test Configuration Controller, ensuring the safe testing of Cheyenne Mountain’s operational warning systems.
Senior Master Sergeant Glover retired from the USAF in 1988. Entering Federal Civil Service in January 1989, Mr. Glover continued his duties as Cheyenne Mountain Systems’ Test Configuration Controller. In 1994, he became Chief, Operational Test and Evaluation Branch for Headquarters, Air Force Space Command’s test program. In July 1995, the 17th Test Squadron handpicked him to manage Cheyenne Mountain’s Integrated Tactical Warning and Attack Assessment testing program. His test team validated numerous software changes to Cheyenne Mountain processing and communications systems. His unit was heavily involved in ensuring the nation’s warning systems were tested for Year 2000 compliance, and the operational testing of a United States/Russian Federation Center for Year 2000 Strategic Stability at Peterson AFB, CO.
Mr. Glover’s test cadre was selected as the Air Force Space Command Test team of the Year for 1995. He was the 1996 recipient of the U. S. Air Force Civilian Tester of the Year award. He was the 1998 Space Warfare Center Civilian of the Year, Category II.
His military decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal with five oak leaf clusters, the National Defense Service Medal, the Southeast Asia Campaign Medal with two clusters, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. He was a 1997 recipient of the Civilian Meritorious Service Award and received civilian performance awards every year of his civil service to the United States.
Following his retirement, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, to live near his children before finally returning to Greeneville.
Earl was a man of honor and integrity whose respect, love and loyalty to family and country came before anything else.
Mr. Glover is survived by a son: Andrew Glover of Phoenix; a daughter and son-in-law: Becky (John) Windels of Las Cruces, New Mexico; one granddaughter and her husband: Sydney (Shah) Ahmed of Phoenix; two sisters: Hilda Metcalf and Helen Gregory; and two brothers and one sister-in-law: Bill Glover and Benny (Marilyn) Glover, all of Greeneville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Earl C. (Bud) and Bertha Irene Glover; brothers: Dudley Glover, Frank Glover, Bobby Glover; and one sister: Betty Glover.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2:30 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A military graveside service will be Friday at 3 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family members.