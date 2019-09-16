Earl Gilliam, 82, of Marie Street, Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from Parker Hannifin.
Mr. Gilliam was a member of Bridges Chapel Church of God.
He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather and friend to all.
He was a talented guitar player who loved playing music for the Lord. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Shelby Ruth Gilliam; one daughter: Karen Melinda Gilliam; two sons: Earl Wade Gilliam, and Rodney Darrell Gilliam and his spouse, David Kelly; grandchildren: Dustin Wade Gilliam, Nolan Keith Gilliam and Leighton Presley (Spanky) Gilliam; great-grandchildren: Lexie Gilliam and Jase Gilliam; a sister-in-law: Margie Gilliam; special nieces, nephews and their spouses, who were like his children: Ricky Gilliam, Gayle and Jim Fields, Carol and Jeff Walls, and David and Robin Gilliam; and several great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends: Mary Davis, Ray and Shirley Waldroupe, and the employees of Parker Hannifin.
He was preceded in death by one son: Ronald Keith Gilliam; his parents: Dellie and Annie Gilliam; his twin brother: Burwell Gilliam; four other brothers; and five sisters.
The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Clarence Gammill, the Rev. Jim Fields and the Rev. Dean Brewster officiating.
The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:30 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Gilliam, David Gilliam, Dustin Gilliam, Leighton Presley Gilliam, Jeff Walls and Earl Wade Gilliam.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Waldroupe, Gary Layne and his friends at Bridges Chapel Church of God.
The family expressed special thanks to Dr. Richard Aasheim and staff, Dr. Sen and staff, and the staff of Amedysis Home Health.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.