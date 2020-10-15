RUTLEDGE — Earl J. McGinnis, 88, of Rutledge, went home to be with the Lord Sunday.
Earl was a lifetime member of Mitchell Springs Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Oral and Lizzy McGinnis; brothers: Herman, Wiley, Etheal and Bill; and sisters: Jessie and Pauline.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years: Ella Mae; sons: Keith (Gwen) McGinnis and Tim (Kathy) McGinnis; a grandson: Matt and his wife, Mallory; a granddaughter: Rachel; great-grandchildren: Teagan and Slade; and a special friend and caregiver: Geraldine.
Friends and family will meet Saturday at 2 p.m. in Mitchell Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with the Rev. Billy Couch officiating.
For everyone’s safety, the family kindly requests to observe social distancing at the graveside service.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.