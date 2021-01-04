Earl Lee “Hoss” Hensley, 57, of Greeneville died Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was of the Baptist faith and rededicated his life to the Lord and attended church as long as his health permitted.
He was a loving father, grandfather and brother.
Mr. Hensley is survived by two daughters: LeeAnn and Leslie Woods, and Harley and Mack Roberts; two sons: Tommy Davis and Brian Hensley; eight grandchildren: Alexis, Lucius, Arisa, Vadince, Tallon, Kadin, Kenley and Kobe; six sisters: Wanda Tweed, Judy Foshie, Janie Hensley, Carolyn and Robert Sane, Phyllis and John House, and Brenda and Henry Beach; five brothers: Eugene and Minnie Hensley, Bobby and Cathy Hensley, Jerry and Angie Hensley, Leonard and Tammy Hensley, and Eddie Hensley; an uncle: Lavern Hensley; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Dwayne Bales, Larry Estepp and Corny Miller.
Mr. Hensley was preceded in death by his wife: Tammy Hensley; his parents: Ward and Wynell Hensley; and one brother: Jackie Ward Hensley.
The Hensley family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Interment will follow at Doty’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the Hensley family at www.doughty-stevens.com.