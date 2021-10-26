Earl Maxwell “Rocky” Morris, 52, of Greeneville, passed Oct. 13.
Rocky was a native of Ocean, New Jersey but also spent time living in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
He was preceded in death by his mother: June; and his father: Earl.
Rocky loved cars, writing and spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching the History channel and his New York Jets.
He had more than 30 years of management experience in manufacturing, being well liked and respected, most recently being employed by Everidge.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife: Laura; and sons: Cody and Dillon.