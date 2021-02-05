Earl Rader, 85, of Mosheim went home to heaven Tuesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He retired from DTR, where he worked as a security guard.
He was a loving father, grandfather and brother and was loved by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by several grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; and two sisters: Sally Hamilton, with whom he lived for the past five years, and Emma Fox.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Crittenden Rader; a daughter: Charlotte Harvey; his parents: Lawrence and Effie Murphy Rader; two sisters: Mary Ellen Rader and Ruth Southerland Fox; two brothers: Charles and Billy Rader; and one stepdaughter.
At his request, he will be cremated.
He will be missed. He was a wonderful man, father, grandfather and brother.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.