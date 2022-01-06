Earnest Paul Kimery, 59, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired after 25 years of service from the military.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Earnest is survived by a son: Robert Kimery of Greeneville; two sisters: Anna Allen and her husband, James, of Gatlin, and Janna Ricker and her husband, Paul, of Greeneville; three brothers: Kevin Kimery of Greeneville, Ryan Kimery and his wife, Tiffany, of North Carolina, and Michael Sane and his wife, Liz, of Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as his faithful dog: Katie.
He was a son of the late Hubert Paul and Judith Kimery. Earnest was preceded in death his grandparents, Chester and Willie Kate Massey, and Robert Paul and Effie Kimery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Grady Bearfield officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Army National Guard Troop No. 278.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.