Earnest “Pete” Waddle, 84, of Mosheim, passed away Thursday at his home.
Born on Aug. 1, 1935, to Dewey and Trixie Waddle, he was a loving father and husband. He was married to Jessie Waddle for 60 years.
Mr. Waddle loved teaching the children and grandchildren all the “how to’s” such as electrical work, remodeling homes and other various jobs.
He loved to garden and enjoyed watching things grow. He left his footprint wherever he went, because he loved people.
He is survived by his wife: Jessie Waddle, of Mosheim; children and their spouses: Lynne and Carson Poe, of Bulls Gap, Janice and Jeffrey Miller, of Midway, Terry Waddle, of Abingdon, Virginia, and Sylvia and William Breining, of Somerville; grandchildren and their spouses: Jodie Easterly and Joshua Poe, of Bulls Gap, Eric Miller, of the home, Dylan and Ashley Miller, of Seymour, Tony and Christine Haggard, of Ohio, Elizabeth and Cory Johnson, of Mosheim, Brianne and Kristopher Crowder, of Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, Brenden and Ashley Miller, of Tusculum, Richard and Sandy Ricker, of Greeneville, and Erin, Devin, Angelena, Daniel and Michael Miller, all of Midway; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister: Carolyn Holt, of Washington County; in-laws: Reba Ledford, of Gainesville, Georgia, Robert Morgan, of Camp Creek; and several nieces and nephews, including one special niece and her spouse, who helped with his care: Jamie and Lee Wisenberg.
He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter: Ava Miller; his parents: Dewey Waddle and Texie Painter Waddle; sisters: Mary Plemmons and Louise Ball; brothers: Leonard, James, Robert, Henry and William; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Harley and Ruth Morgan; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Buddy Morgan, Haskell Morgan, Nina Leatherwood and Bobby Morgan.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Doug White officiating.
Interment will be in Mosheim Central Cemetery.
The Greeneville-Greene County Honor Guard will conduct a military graveside service.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.