Earnest V. Bowman, 87, of the Sunnyside Community, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Due to the Covid19 pandemic there will be no visitation. Those attending the graveside service are encouraged to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel FWB Church or Pleasant Vale Cemetery or Red Hill Cemetery.
