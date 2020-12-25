Earnest V. Bowman, 87, of the Sunnyside Community, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Laughlin Healthcare Center.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.  Due to the Covid19 pandemic there will be no visitation.  Those attending the graveside service are encouraged to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel FWB Church or Pleasant Vale Cemetery or Red Hill Cemetery.

A complete obituary will be announced later.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

