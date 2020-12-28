Earnest V. Bowman, 87, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday.
Earnest was born on January 3, 1933 in Greene County, where he was a permanent resident. He was an employee of Magnavox/Phillips for 45 years. After he retired, he enjoyed spending time with family and gardening.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years: Imogene Renner Bowman; one son and daughter-in-law: Randy and Diane Bowman; grandchildren: Jason and Hiliary Bowman of Afton, Tiffany Bowman of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Taylor and Sophie Bowman; one sister: Imogene Luttrell; six sisters-in-law: Dolly Sayler, Willie Kate Reed, Lillian Dunn, Doris Sheperd, Patricia Bowers, and Mary Renner; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Carrol and Alda Bowman, Tony and Joy Lowe, Kenny Ray, Jimmy Kilgore all of Greeneville, and Tony and Mona Bowers of Knoxville.
He was the son of the late Edgar and Bonnie Bowman. After his mother passed away, his uncle and aunt, Jerome and Effie Ware, raised him as a son with his sister, Ruth Ware Shanks. He considered them his mother and father.
He was preceded in death by sisters: Ruth Shanks, Mary Bell Hinkle, Betty-Joe House, and Reba Bird; sisters-in-law: Sue and Louis Shelton, Tootsie and Jim Gammons, and Geneva and Jack McKay; brothers-in-law: Charles and Wanda Renner, Ivis Renner Jr., Geter Renner, J.D. and Bunny Renner, Billy Jack Dunn, Freddy Sheperd, Troy Sayler, Marion Reed, and Tommy Bowers.
A very special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
Graveside services were held at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens on Sunday conducted by Pastor Dwayne Steele.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel FWB Church, Liberty Hill Cemetery or Red Hill Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.