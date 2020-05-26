Earnestine Parton (Died: May 25, 2020) May 26, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Earnestine Parton, 71, of Greeneville, passed away Monday morning at home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Pandemic Snarls Meth Supply Chain Bulls Gap Man Dies In I-81 Crash Tweed Named Co-President Of Covenant Transportation Pair Sought For Questioning In Shootings In Custody Man Seriously Injured In ATV Accident Sunday Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.