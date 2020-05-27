Earnestine R. Parton, 71, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
She was a retired RN having worked at Laughlin and Takoma Hospitals.
Mrs. Parton attended Victory Church of God.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years: Jimmy D. Parton Sr.; one son: Jimmy D. Parton Jr. and Amy Sexton; two grandsons: Ethan Parton and his wife, Rebecca, and Tyler Parton and his friend, Madison Nalefski; great-grandson: Tanner Lynn Parton; her stepmother: Barbara Ricker; two half-brothers: Lester Ricker and Roy Ricker; a special aunt: Linda Lane; a sister-in-law: Sandy Ricker; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Lester and Ethel Ricker. She was preceded in death by a brother: Kenneth Ricker; two sisters: Helen Jones and June Swatsell; and an infant sister: Barbara Gaye Ricker.
There will be a private family viewing.
A graveside service will be Thursday 2 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
