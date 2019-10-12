Eddie E. Helton, 68, of Greeneville, died Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Eddie was a good Christian man who loved everyone.
He retired from Food Lion as the produce manager.
Eddie was an avid sports fan and loved the Braves and the Vols.
He was known by many as the “The Big E” and loved by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 20 years: Pam Helton; one stepdaughter: Amanda Fockler; a sister: Judy “Biddy” Helton; his father-in-law: James Morelock; four brothers-in-law: James Morelock, Ken Morelock, Ronnie Wills and John Morelock; two sisters-in-law: Patti and Todd Marriott, and Laura Hernandez; special nephews: Jason and Michelle Gray, Chris and Buffi Gray, Justin Kidwell, Keith Ricker and Tony Lane; special nieces: Melissa Lane and Jane Lane; a great-nephew: Peyton Gray; a great-niece: Hayley Gray; a special friend: Dennis McIntosh; and his special dog: Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Toney and Jane Helton; sisters: Nancy, Jeannie, Mary, Shirley and JoAnn; his mother-in-law: Mary Ruth Morelock; and two nephews: Marty Helton and Mic Dearstone.
At his request, there will be no formal services or visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.