Eddie “Frog” Eidson, 72, passed away Tuesday morning at his home in Mohawk.
He retired from Forenta in Morristown.
Mr. Eidson was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Survivors include Doris Eidson of 40 years; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Chad Eidson, and Dustin and Tera Eidson; a grandson to be: Burlin Eidson, who is due in December; one brother and sister-in-law: Bobby and Barbara Eidson; one nephew: Scott and Stephanie Eidson; a niece: Missy and Tim Allen; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Mack and Ruby Eidson; and a sister: Ruby Eidson.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1957 Phillipi Road, Mohawk. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Jay Brady and the Rev. Buford Metcalf will officiate.
Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.