Eddie Pettit (Died: Nov. 17, 2020)
Nov 18, 2020

Eddie Pettit, 81, of Mohawk, the McDonald community, died Tuesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.