Eddie Pettit, 81, of Mohawk, the McDonald Community, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born in Mohawk, a son of the late Howard and Mae Ashley Pettit.
Eddie served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was the recipient of the Purple Heart.
He was the owner and operator of Pettit’s Market & Hardware for 32 years.
Eddie was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, where he served as the Sunday school treasurer and on the Cemetery Committee.
Eddie was a Mason, a Shriner, a founding member of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, and a lifelong Tennessee Vols fan.
Survivors one son and daughter-in-law: Drew and Beth Pettit; one daughter and son-in-law: Bethaney and Mark Reagan; four grandchildren: Kaci Ray, Mara Beth Reagan, Cooper Pettit and Tanner Pettit; one sister-in-law: Shirley Pettit; a special friend: Shirley Wright; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Ann Pettit in 2008; one sister: Ruby Jean Lawson; and three brothers: Ray, Doyle and Joe Pettit.
Due to the current Covid19 conditions the family will not have visitation. There will be a private service for the family at Fairview Baptist Church. The Rev. Kevin Wisecarver and the Rev. Travis Henderson will officiate.
The private service will be live streamed on the Fairview Baptist Church’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for anyone who would like to share in this service.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with Cooper Pettit, Doug Pettit, Mark Pettit, Tony Pettit, Terry Lawson, and Randy Lawson serving as pallbearers. A funeral detail from the Tennessee National Guard will render military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.