Edgar Delane Smith, 65, of Mosheim, passed away Wednesday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
He was a member of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
He was also a retired truck driver from Big G Express.
He is survived by his wife of three years: Janice Smith; a son and daughter-in-law: Guy and Cassie Smith; daughters: Lisa Smith and Katie Smith; a stepdaughter: Staci Coley; grandchildren: Ellie Smith, Phoebe Smith, Jamiah Mayfield and Ja’lisa Mayfield; two step granddaughters: Katie Chandley and Courtney Chandley; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Eddie Smith, Joe and Missy Smith, and James and Teresa Smith; a sister and brother-in-law: Sherry and John Ausmus; several nieces and nephews including three special: Heather Hatfield, Jessica Smith and Johnny Lee Hatfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Guy and Billie Margean Smith; his wife: Etta Evans Smith; and two brothers: Mike Smith and Johnny Smith.
Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel
Graveside service will follow in Union Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Donnie Swatzell and Pastor Marvin Dunavent officiating.
Greene County Honor Guard will be conducting military honors at the graveside.
