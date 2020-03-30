Edith C. Waldrop, 92, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Erwin Health Care Center.
She retired from Magnavox.
Mrs. Waldrop was a member of Greeneville First Church of God.
She is survived by one nephew: Leonard (Patricia) Landers of Marshall, North Carolina; a sister-in-law: Velva Landers of Erwin; three great-nieces: Connie (Herman) Metcalf of Marshall, Pamla (Rick) Owenby of Leicester, North Carolina, and Tunya (Lee) Huskins of Erwin; a great-nephew: Jason Cutshall; several extended nieces and nephews: Lance Metcalf, Dawson Metcalf, Miles Metcalf, Cameron Clark; Madalin Huskins, Mackenzie Huskins, Keeli Huskins, Britney (Tyler) Ross, Jameson Ross, Brennon Ross, Hannah Cutshall, Robbie Patterson, Juanita Kirk; Ralph (Wanda) Sparks Jr. and Bruce Cutshall; special friends: Ernie & Judy Fellers, Travis Clark; and many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Nathan Dempsey and Bonnie Chandley Landers; two husbands: Barnabus Cutshall and Donald Waldrop; brothers: Jack (Ruth) Landers and Foy Landers; a sister: Betty Landers; two nieces: Brenda Woolsey and Violet Landers; and a great-nephew: Ashley Landers.
Family and friends are ask to meet Thursday at 1:50 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the graveside service at 2 p.m. The Rev. Ralph Shipley will officiate.