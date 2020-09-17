Edith Finlay DesOmeaux, 91, of Midway, passed away Tuesday morning at home.
She was born Jan. 9, 1929, in Sturbridge Massachusetts, to William A. Finlay and Helen M. Shippee Finlay.
She retired from Mosheim Elementary School Cafeteria.
Edith was a loving and devoted wife, mother, nana, daughter, sister and aunt. She loved to work in her flower beds and vegetable garden and she loved to crochet, embroider and sew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Arnold J. (Desi) DesOmeaux; her son: Raymond Arnold; and and her three sisters: Marjorie Kimball, Dorothy Lunapiena and Gladys Ziemba.
She is survived by four daughters and their husbands: Sherry and David Burris of Tampa, Florida, Dorothy and Ben Harrison, Katherine and John Turner, and Michele and Thomas Shelton, all of Midway; two sons and their wives: Albert and Melodie DesOrmeaux of Greeneville, and William and Allison DesOrmeaux of Woodstock, Georgia; 19 grandchildren: Lori and Paul Lara of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Andrew DesOrmeaux of Alaska, Rachel and Lance Waddell, and Daniel and Ashlee DesOrmeaux, all of Greeneville, Kelly and Ryan Wilson of Dover, Florida, Nicole Burris of Atlanta, Georgia, Michelle and Frank Fishburn of Austin, Texas, Charlie and Angie Lehan of Greeneville, Tabitha Harrison, and, Rachael and John Greene, all of Jonesborough, Michael DesOrmeaux, Joseph DesOrmeaux of Woodstock, Kaysie Henry Hutson of Greeneville, Benjamin and Ashley Henry of Midway, Shauna Turner of Clarksville, Sherry Turner of Knoxville, Jimmy and Brooke Ramsey of Midway, Renée Ramsey and fiancé, Charles Johnson, of Greeneville, and Kevin Shelton of Misawa, Japan; 22 great grandchildren; one sister-in-law: Martha DesOrmeaux of Haverhill, Massachusetts, and special friends: Pauline Suprenant of Sturbridge, and Zola Steger of North Carolina.
A graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery with the Rev. James Sauceman officiating.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family expressed a special sincere thanks to Dr. Claes Svendsen and his nurses, Emily and Yvette, and Amedysis Hospice, especially: Leslie, Donna, Lisa, Vicky, Karen, Kathy, Cynthia and Mary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.