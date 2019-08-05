Edith June Snowden Ricker, 91, born July 9, 1928, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday.
She is a daughter of the late James Dennis and Delphia Lee Morelock Snowden.
Mrs. Ricker was a member of First Church of God for all of her life. She enjoyed attending as many church activities as she could and taught Sunday school for more than 50 years.
She retired after 30 years of service from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Mrs. Ricker was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion.
She enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking soup beans for Monday nights with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing the piano and attending the Greeneville Astros/Reds games and talking with everyone there.
Mrs. Ricker leaves behind her husband of 72 years: S. Arthur Ricker Sr.; their children and their spouses: Diane and Danny Crum, Faye and Ronnie Jaynes, Connie and Jerry Smith, James David Ricker and the mother of his children Novella Ricker, Arthur and Martha Ricker Jr., Mark and Vickie Ricker, and Christy and Doug DeBusk; their 12 grandchildren: Scott Jaynes, LeeAnne Spradlen, Lauren Crum, Ryan Ricker, Brennen Ricker, Trey Ricker, Travis Ricker, Tyler Ricker, Danielle Cutshaw, Dylan DeBusk, Connor DeBusk and Delana DeBusk; their 11 great-grandchildren: Sierra and Sydney Jaynes, Kase and Kinsley Spradlen, Brooklyn, Brienna and Bryce Crum, Rhett Ricker, Brayden and Emma Rose Ricker, and Travis Ricker II; her expected granddaughter: Emma Kate Ricker; her sister: Alice Addington, of Greensboro, North Carolina; a sister-in-law: Mary Snowden; a brother-in-law: Walter Shelton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter: Martha Kay Ricker; a sister: Betty Shelton; brothers: Buddy, Ralph, J.D. and Charles Snowden; and someone she cared for like a son: Jimmy Smith.
The Ricker family will be receiving friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at First Church of God. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Nathan Leasure and the Rev. Darrell Sovine officiating.
Everyone is asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home by 3 p.m. Wednesday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the 4 p.m. graveside service.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will include: Dr. Tyler Bailey and his staff, Dr. Joe Austin, her caregivers, Ashley Bonds, Karen Hagenburger, Vickie Bentley, and Angela Buckner, Amedysis Hospice, Amedysis Home Health, her First Church of God family, her fellow Greeneville Astros/Reds fans, her special friend, Sam Babb, and her Tusculum community.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Church of God Building Fund.
“Queen Edith” says, “Wait a cotton-pickin’ minute and remember: I love you little; I love you big; I love you like a little pig.”