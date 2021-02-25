Edmond Allen Carter, 67, of the Mt. Carmel community, died Tuesday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.
He attended Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church as a young man.
Survivors include father: Edmond Carter of Mosheim; a brother and sister-in-law: Aaron and Tammy Carter of Greeneville; his wife: Linda Carter; a daughter: Ashley Libby; and a son: Bart Carter.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Joyce Carter; and his parents: Willie and Vesta Goodman, and Bart and Nora Carter.
Graveside services will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Mt. Carmel Cemetery with the Rev. David Gibbs officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
There will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Trantham, Scott Wilkerson, Roger Fair, Donnie Quillen, Sam Myers and Sammy Myers.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.