KOKOMO, IN – Edna E. Strong, 98, of Largo, Florida, passed away Dec. 8 at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Florida.
She was born Oct. 16, 1922, in Greeneville, Tennessee, to W.J. and Minnie (McAmis) Lowry. She married Howard “Woody” Strong. He preceded her in death.
Edna attended Baileyton Schools in Greeneville.
She worked at GM and Delco Electronics for 30 years until her retirement in 1977.
She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, traveling, visiting family in Tennessee and wintering with her husband in Florida for 30 years.
She was a kind and gentle woman that enjoyed time with her friends and family, especially her grandkids.
Edna is survived by her daughter,:Debbie Burthay; a sister: Mildred Dearstone; son-in-law: Jim Kelley; grandchildren: Kelly Kuhn, Todd Kelley and Michael Burthay; and several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughters: Mildred Kelley and Norma Jean Strong; a son-in-law: Joe Burthay; a brother: Ralph Lowry; a sister: Mary Frank Phillips; and grandchild: Sherrill Rothchild.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden.
Memorial contributions may be made in Edna’s memory to Doty’s Chapel Church, 967 Baileyton Main St., Greeneville, TN, 37745-7687.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.