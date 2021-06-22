Edna Faye Tipton Cutshaw, 79, of the Hardin’s Chapel community, left us to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Saturday afternoon.
Edna was co-owner of Tipton’s Cafe, a family business which has operated in Greeneville for the past 55 years and she worked as long as her health permitted.
She was a Christian, a member of Bridges Chapel Church of God.
Edna enjoyed cooking, flowers, and always had a smile throughout it all. Her smile and her kindness were an inspiration to many.
Survivors include two daughters: Penny (Tim) Kilday, Michelle (Tony) Cutshaw; grandchildren: Heather, Josh, Tyler (Felicia), Chelsea, Tiffany (Colby), Lindsey, Kristen, Hope, Kacie and Cody; great-grandchildren: Brayden, Paxton, Destiny, Paylin, Blake, Alexis, Noah, Chloe, Nolan, Ayden and Breleigh; a sister and best friend: Mary Jo and Ron Smith; two brothers-in-law: William Cutshaw and Howard “Bub” (Becky) Cutshaw; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years: Jimmy Lee “Jim” Cutshaw on Sept. 19, 2019; two daughters: Paige and Sherri Jo Cutshaw; her parents: Bruce and Rena Tipton; and a brother: Glen Tipton.
Penny, Michelle, and the entire family want to express their appreciation to their friends for the outpouring of support during this difficult time, as well as to the wonderful caregivers with Amedisys Home Health, Dr. Ken and Carla Nickle, and to Edna’s granddaughters, Heather and Hope, for the dedicated care and support given during her illness.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Clarence Gammill officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Shane Waites, Chris Roher, Tyler Cutshaw, Junior Cutshaw, Jeff Campbell and Matt Shelton.