Edna H. Miller passed away Wednesday at the age of 101.
She was born July 6, 1918, Edna Hilda Fenske in Humbird, Wisconsin. She had a long life, 101 years. She was a daughter of August Albert Fenske and Bertha Terasa. She graduated High School as salutatorian in 1936.
Edna was married May 1, 1937, to Roy Herman Miller. They farmed until 1962 and then moved to Iowa City, Iowa. Her daughter, Emily Jane Miller, married David LeRoy Meeks in Iowa City, but Emily passed in 1980 from a brain tumor. After some time, David married Elaine Charlotte Miller, and Edna and Roy lived with them. They relocated to other places in the U.S. as David was transferred from Iowa City to Piscataway, New Jersey, then to Chicago, Illinois, and finally retired to Greeneville.
She was baptized in 1943 as one of Jehovah’s Witness and was a faithful member for 76 years. Over the years she talked to many people concerning God’s Kingdom and the hope the Bible contains regarding living on a paradise earth. She plans living in the foretold paradise herself.
Edna also lived through many historic world events: The Great Depression, World War II, and various others wars.
A favorite activity was to take the puzzle/comic page from the paper every day. She worked the crossword (in ink with very few corrections) and solved the Crypto-Quote every day. She also liked to read books and put together jigsaw puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Roy H. Miller in 1991; her siblings: Louise Scholze, Ida Harrington, Raymond Fenske and Esther Kourasz; her daughter: Emily J. Meeks in 1980; grandson: Dale David Meeks in 1982; and most recently her daughter: Elaine C. Meeks on Aug. 30.
She is survived by her daughter: Bonnie Mae Dickinson; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Many of her descendants still live in West Central Wisconsin.
Memorial services will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Greeneville with Jerome Stoneking presiding.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.