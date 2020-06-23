Edna Mae (Morgan) Smith, 76, of Life Care East, Crum Street, Greeneville, died Sunday evening at the nursing home.
She was a Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart, and it radiated on her face with a big smile and hug for everyone. During her nine years in nursing homes, Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center and lately Life Care East, Edna enjoyed attending the church services as her health permitted. She was especially fond of the Rev. Lynn Neas and over the years developed a true friendship.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law: Linda and John Claude Crum; a sister-in-law: Betty Morgan; a niece: Brandi Loftis; a great-nephew: Wyatt Loftis; a stepniece and stepnephew: Angie Morelock, and Jason and Vickie Morelock; a multitude of cousins; and a very special friend, Leann Fletcher.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband: James F. Smith; her mother and father: Alma Sue (Holt) Morgan, and Morgan and Cecil Ivan Morgan; brothers: Cecil Ivan Morgan Jr. and Ronnie Dale Morgan; her stepmother: Deborah Morgan; and many dear aunt and uncles.
The family expressed a special thank you to Life Care Center East for their special care during the past four months.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, Chuckey, with the Rev. Lynn Neas officiating, and songs by Kathy Neas. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John C. Crum, Wyatt Loftis, Nolan Tinker and Dallas Penley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Donations made to ACS or church of the donor’s choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.