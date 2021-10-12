Edna “Odell” Thompson, 90, of Church Hill, passed away on Saturday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She retired from Eastman Chemical.
She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church of Mt. Carmel.
Edna is survived by one granddaughter: Melissa Hughey; and one grandson: Jason Smith and his wife, Pam, all of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Michael Smith and his wife, Sara, Glendalin Smith, Madison Smith and Joshua Smith; and three great-great-grandchildren: Augustus Smith, Eden Smith and Jericho Smith; one sister: Alice Marshall of Greeneville; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a daughter of the late Steve Ward and Roberta Barrett Rynes; and stepfather: Grady Rynes. She was preceded in death by her husband: John A. Thompson; three children: Michael Thompson, Connie Thompson, and Denise Simpson and her husband, Billy; one brother: Howard Ward; one sister: Hazel Jobe and her husband, Rob; and a brother-in-law: Paul Marshall.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday at noon in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Bob Simpson officiating.
Interment will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stevie Marshall, Josh Marshall, Brandon Marshall, Harold Derrick, Mark Derrick and Ray Ward.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.