ROGERSVILLE — Edna Rader, 88, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at the residence of her daughter, Kathy Lutz.
She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Mrs. Rader was preceded in death by her husband: Ronald Rader; a daughter: Sandra Wrinn; a granddaughter: Amy Lutz; her parents: J.D. and Nora Heck Bowman; sisters: Sylvia Carter, Marie Carter, Georgie Tunnell and Angeline Southerland; and brothers: Pete Heck, Lawrence Heck, Andy Heck, Kenneth Heck and Marion Heck.
She is survived by her daughters: Kathy Lutz and her husband, Tommy, of Bulls Gap, and Judy Dodson and her husband, Jimmy, of Greeneville; sons: Robert Rader and his wife, Tinka, of Mitchell, Indiana, Donnie Rader and his wife, Debra, of Bulls Gap, Tommy Rader and his wife, Virginia, of Rogersville, and Kevin Rader of Greeneville; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters: Juanita Goodman and Ina Ruth Tarlton, both of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Ramu and Amedisys Home Health.
Visitation hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Broome Chapel with Richard Robinson and Jackie Seaton officiating.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in County Line Cemetery.
