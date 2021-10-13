Edna Smith Hoke, 81, of Greeneville, a daughter of Granville and Rachel Wallace Smith, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She attended Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
Edna is survived by her husband: Randy Griffin; 10 children and their spouses: Alice and Lanny Willis, Leroy and Nikki Lane, Carliss and Jamey Gass, Randall and Chasity Lane, David and Rhonda Lane, Mark and Diane Lane, Lisa and Harold Johnson, Blake and Jodi Lane, Brock and Sandra Lane, and Edna Lamae Havens; a brother and his wife: Raymond and Sue Smith; 52 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded her in death three children; a son-in-law: Dale Johnson; three grandchildren; and her sisters: Viola Garber, Kathleen Gass and Sally Penley.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Danny Willis officiating.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Doty’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shaun Harmon, Shain Harmon, Brent Lane, Shayan Johnson, Blake N. Lane, Bradley Lane, Brock C. Lane and Charley Johnson.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.