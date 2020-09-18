Edward Carroll Shelton, 74, of Greeneville, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Wednesday.
He was such a kind and compassionate man who showed love to every person he met. The family said “He was so much more than a father. He was our Daddy, our rock, our hero, and our biggest fan. He began every conversation with us with “Hey punkin” and ended with ‘I love you, tell my babies I love them and Jesus loves them.’” His heart was full and overflowed with love for Jesus, and he let his light proudly shine everywhere he went. He did his work here on Earth and we have no doubt his Lord said unto him, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant; enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”
Edward was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church where he attended as his health permitted.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law: Beverly Shelton, and Hanna and Aaron Jones of Greeneville; a stepdaughter: Elizabeth Eminisor of Florida; grandchildren which he adored: Megan and Brandon Randolph of Greeneville, Kameron Taylor of Knoxville, Nathan Shetley, Coby Shetley and Abryn Jones, all of Greeneville, and Adam Eminisor of Florida; great-grandchildren: Lilli Randolph, Sophie Randolph and Willa Kate Randolph; a sister and brother-in-law: Mary and Gene Smelcer of Greeneville; a brother and sister-in-law: W.R. and Nellie Shelton of Greeneville; his mother-in-law: Francine Litton; a brother-in-law: Hal and Karen Litton; sisters-in-law: Kathy and Rick Younce, and Lisa and Tim Belcher; nieces and nephews: Misty and Greg Sybrant, Marlin Shelton II, Melissa and Chris Bowen, Robbie Shelton, and Andrew and Sarah Shelton; many special cousins whom he adored and loved dearly; and his little fur baby: Yogi.
He also had many devoted customers he thought of as family and they treated him the same.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 17 years, Cheryl Shelton, whom he sadly lost just 6 days before he passed; his parents: Harry and Ada Shelton; brother, Marlin Shelton; niece, Marla Gardner; nephew, David Smelcer; and his father-in-law: Donald Litton.
The family expressed a thank you to all their friends and family for the kind words, thoughts and prayers. They appreciate each and every one.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Paul Garritt officiating.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Jones, Brandon Randolph, Kameron Taylor, Nathan Shetley, Coby Shetley and Marlin Shelton II.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.