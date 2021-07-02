Edward Gail Haney, 83, of Johnson City passed away Tuesday at his home.
He is survived by his wife: Alice Haney; children and their spouses: Eddie and Barbie Haney, Yvonne Thomas, and Julie and Marty Ayers; grandchildren: Amanda and Ricky Schmidt, Jackie and Brandon Hirschauer, Juan Camacho, Dalton Haney, John Knotts and Alexis Franklin; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law: Carmen and Brenda Haney.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Anna Mae Haney; children: Sonja Haney and Sheila Murphy; grandchildren: Serenity Fortulis, Timothy Murphy, Luke Knotts and Brittany Murphy; and brothers and sisters: Hubert Haney, Lawrence Haney, Franklee Haney, Juanita Haney, Dana Haney, Wilein Haney and Crawford Haney.
He will be laid to rest in River Hill Cemetery with no formal services.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services are in charge of the arrangements.