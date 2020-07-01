JONESBOROUGH — Edward Latham Kaiser, 89, Johnson City, passed away Monday at Princeton Transitional Care and Assisted Living.
Mr. Kaiser was born in East Orange, New Jersey, and was a son of the late Charles Edward and Ruth Cecelia Scotland Kaiser. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Jean Morgan Kaiser, who he met in Greeneville while working for Pet Milk in June 1956.
He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force serving from 1950-54 where he served as a Side Gunner on aircraft during the Korean War.
He worked for Phillips Petroleum Marketing Blasting Agents in 1972, he went into business with SECO Blasting Services in 1986, then ventured on his own with Blasting Services, Inc. He taught his son, Gary, the trade as well.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City.
Ted was a dedicated husband and provider for his family. He dedicated much of his last two decades caring for his wife, Jean.
Survivors include a son: Gary Charles Kaiser; a daughter: Janet Kaiser, who lovingly took care of her father; a granddaughter: Tanya Roland; a grandson: Daniel Kaiser; and four great-grandchildren: Skylar, Airionna, Jaycee and Noah.
The family expressed gratitude and appreciation to Home Instead, Johnson City, and Amedisys In Home Therapy for the wonderful caring attitudes helping take care of Ted for many years.
There will be a private family service and private graveside service.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, is in charge of the arrangements.