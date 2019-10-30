JONESBOROUGH — Edward Lee “Eddie” Garland, 68, Chuckey, passed away Sunday at his residence.
Mr. Garland was born in Erwin and a son of the late Paul and Maude Hensley Garland. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Daryl Garland; and a nephew: Paul Edward Painter.
Survivors include a son: Cody Garland; two grandsons: Jameson Garland and Liam Garland; two sisters: Kathy Seaton and Karen Painter; one brother: Randy Garland; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Liberty Cemetery with the Rev. John Buchanan officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 418 N. State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences may be sent to the Garland family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.