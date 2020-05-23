Edward Lee Jordan, 72, of Greeneville, died Thursday at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City.
Mr. Jordan was a veteran of the U.S. Army, who served two tours in Vietnam.
He was a Christian and a family man. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will truly be missed.
Mr. Jordan is survived by two sons: Edward Jordan and his wife, Christa Jordan, and Derrick Anderson; four grandchildren: Adasia and Brad Huffman, Ta’Niya Jordan, Rudy Jordan and Edward Jordan; one great-granddaughter: Jazmine Huffman; three sisters: Rosa Reynolds, Alfreda McPhail and Andra Hayes; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Velma Jordan; and one brother: Sammy Jordan.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Interment will be in Mountain Home National Cemetery.