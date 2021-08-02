Edward Leonard Darnell, 78, of the Camp Creek community, died Saturday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
Mr. Darnell retired from The Austin Company and Plus Mark and was also an electrician.
He sponsored a local women’s slow pitch softball team “Darnell Builders and Electric.” He loved watching, supporting and attending all the softball games as his health allowed.
Mr. Darnell wasn’t only the older brother, but, was a father to many.
He was a member and deacon of Burnett’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sisters and their spouses: Elizabeth and Johnny Reaves, Charlotte Livingston, and Tammy and Jerry Huff; four brothers and their spouses: Melvin and Jean Darnell, Dearl and Pearl Darnell, Floyd and Jan Darnell, and Wayne Darnell; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Lynn Massey and Karen Darnell; 18 nieces and nephews and their spouses: Tim and Lynn Darnell, John and Myra Darnell, Steve and Janice Darnell, Keith and Kristy Reaves, Sandy Reaves, Junior (Pam) Darnell, Sharron and Chris Pursley, Kim and Brad King, Lena Waddell, Mark and Rhonda Darnell, Jessica Darnell, Donna Johnson, Jerry and Leann Darnell, Frankie (Brittany) Darnell, Stephanie and Joey Landers, Donnie Lee and Liz Livingston, Samantha (Brandon) Livingston and Christy and Boone McCrary; 30 great-nieces and great-nephews; all of Mr. Darnell’s nieces and nephews were special to him. He is also survived by three aunts, Geneva Crum, Fay Darnell and Geraldean Darnell.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Vance and Vesta Darnell; one brother: Rex Darnell; one sister: Jannie Massey; and a brother-in-law: Donnie Livingston.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be noon Wednesday at Burnett’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Todd Ricker and the Rev. Tommy Melton officiating.
Interment will follow in Burnett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Tim Darnell, John Darnell, Boone McCrary, Keith Reaves, Junior Darnell, Mark Darnell, Jerry Darnell and Frankie Darnell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Darnell, Jerry Huff, Chris Pursley, Donnie Lee Livingston, Joey Landers and Brandon Banks.
The family expresses a thank you to the girls who took wonderful care of him at Laughlin Healthcare Center.