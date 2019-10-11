Edward Neal Matthews, 68, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday morning.
He was a son of the late Charles “Squeaky” and Evelyn Gregg Matthews.
Neal was a retired jail administrator from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department after 28 years of service. He was a lieutenant with the Blue Knights Motorcycle Group.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years: Ruth Matthews; one son and daughter-in-law: Justin and Michelle Matthews; one daughter and son-in-law: Ashley and Tim Evans; one stepson: Billy Joe and Hollie Ayers; two grandchildren: Cade Matthews and Wyatt Matthews; two brothers: Fred Grigsby, and Burlin and Karen Matthews; one niece: Alice Grigsby Lawson and her husband, Jeff; two great-nephews: Carter Randolph and Tate Lawson; an aunt: Judy Sellers; an uncle: Marvin Sellers; a brother-in-law: Dale Williams, of Spokane, Washington; two sisters-in-law: Mary Jane Bebber and Patricia Key; several cousins; and special friends: Steve Burns, Bobby Scott, David White, Jake Gilland, Phil Myers, Jason Armstrong, Phil Hardin, J.C. and Mary Cox, Dr. Tumkur, Dr. John Boys, the Rev. Clarence Gammill, the Rev. Richard Long, the Rev. Don Lamb, and the nursing staff of Tulip Hall at Signature HealthCARE Center.
He was preceded in death by his brother: Billy Matthews; his sister: Marilyn Grigsby; and several aunts and uncles.
At his request, there will be no visitation or service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Avery Armstrong.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.