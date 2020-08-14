Edward Roy Hixson, age 76, passed away early Friday morning at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born on May 13, 1944 in Greeneville, TN, one of twelve children born to the late Roy and Velma Freshour Hixson.
Staff Sgt. Edward Hixson, a Vietnam veteran, faithfully served his country for 33 years; 27 of those in the National Guard. His medals of honor include: The National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter Rifle, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze services stars, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.
He retired from Sprint. He attended Campground Church of God and later attended Flag Branch Church of God as long as his health permitted. His family will cherish his humor and quick wit.
Survivors include two brothers: Coleman Hixson of Darlington, SC, and Wayne Hixson of Greeneville, who helped care for Ed; five sisters: Trixie and Willis Bowers, who were his caregivers; Teresa Holt, who also helped care for Ed, Nancy Simmerly, Gladys Norton, and Juanita Sizemore all of Greeneville; godchild: Trisha Fleenor; special nieces and their spouses, who helped care for him: Deanna and Jerry Wilhoit, Danyelle and Jason Stills; several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews; and his faithful dog and companion: Midnight.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Minnis Hixson; sisters: Lorabelle Watson, Virginia Hixson, and Texas Waddell.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation at 3 o’clock in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Willis Bowers officiating.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Greene County Honor Guard conveying military honors.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Wilhoit, Jason Stills, Aydan Stills, Kenan Wilhoit, Marshall Fleenor, Chris Ricker, and Joseph Tillery.