Edwin Carter, 86, of the Union Temple community, passed away Friday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Mr. Carter retired after 42 years of service from Eastman Chemical Company.
He was a member of Modern Woodmen of America, the American Legion Post No. 64 and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Carter attended First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
Mr. Carter is survived by his wife of 58 years: Barbara White Carter; a daughter and son-in-law: Kim and Billy Boswell; three grandchildren whom he loved dearly: “his pal” Gibson, “his buddy” Graham, and “sissy” Gretchen Boswell, all of Chuckey; a brother: Doug Carter of Baileyton; a sister-in-law: Donna and Bill Hager of Oakwood, Virginia; and two nieces and several cousins.
Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his parents, Hogan and Clyde Carter.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Union Temple Cemetery. The Rev. Sam Smith will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Charles Morelock, Bud Freshour, Lynn Myers, Roy Jones, Kevin McAmis, Bobby Grubbs, Don White, Lloyd Dawson and Pat Hankins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Charles Montgomery, Dr. Mandeep Bakshi, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the Carter family at www.doughty-stevens.com.