Edwin “Ed” Kohler DeWald, 84, of Greeneville, died Sunday.
Mr. DeWald was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he graduated from Central Catholic High School. He went on to graduate from St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana.
He married his friend and sweetheart, Harriet Jean Bowers, in 1957. He lived and worked in Huntington, Indiana, where he was a member of the library board, the YMCA board and treasurer for St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and served at the Fort Benjamin Harrison Finance Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mr. DeWald was a certified public accountant and retired from C&C Oil Company in 1998.
Ed and Harriet relocated to Naples, Florida, in 1998 and later moved to Waynesville, North Carolina, and to Greeneville in 2014.
He was known for his wit and humor and was an avid reader and golfer.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Harriet Bowers DeWald; two daughters: Ellen M. and Darryl Schultz, and Jennifer L. and Mike Hollowell; two sons: Edwin K. and Rachel DeWald Jr. of Fishers, Indiana, and Thomas DeWald; and seven grandchildren: Andrew Hollowell, Brennan Hollowell, Thomas DeWald Jr., Kylee DeWald, Dominic DeWald, Gianna DeWald and Joseph DeWald.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John “Jay” and Marie Bresnahan DeWald; a son, Daniel L. DeWald, in 2014; and his only sibling: John DeWald.
Mass of the Resurrection will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Joseph Kuzhupil officiating. Friends can visit with the family following Mass at the church.
Entombment will be at the St. John the Baptist Columbarium in Waynesville, North Carolina, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Resesarch Hospital or to Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.