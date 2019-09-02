Elaine C. Meeks died Friday morning at the age of 81.
Elaine was born Elaine C. Miller, March 8, 1938, in Humbird, Wisconsin. She graduated from Alma Center High School as valedictorian. She moved to Iowa City, Iowa, and became a full-time minister with Jehovah’s Witnesses, teaching the Bible to many people, spending 10 years doing this work.
She married David L. Meeks Oct. 4, 1980, at Iowa City. They were married for almost 39 years. During their marriage they made several job related moves and then moved to beautiful Greeneville to retire.
Elaine succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease and related illnesses from which she had suffered for the past several years.
She was preceded in death by her father: Roy H. Miller; and a sister: Emily J. Meeks.
Survivors include her mother: Edna H. Miller; her husband: David and his daughter, Mollie, whom she adopted; and a sister: Bonnie M. Dickinson, of North Liberty, Iowa. She also has extended family in the vicinity of Black River Falls, Wisconsin.
She was a devoted wife and companion. She and David visited much of the United States together on vacations over the years.
She firmly believed God’s promise, as told by Jesus Christ, that God would make the whole Earth into a paradise, and that she will be brought back to life to live on that perfect Earth. At that time according to Isaiah 33:24 “no resident will say ‘I am sick.’”
She will be sorely missed.
Memorial services will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 440 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, with Chuck Carter presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Watchtower Bible & Tract Society of Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are provided by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.