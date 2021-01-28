Elaine Jaynes (Died: Jan. 26, 2021) Jan 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elaine Jaynes, 67, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday night at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Pharmacy Tech Charged With Opioid Pill Theft Body Found In Vehicle Along 70 Bypass Larry Wayne Parman (Died: Jan. 20, 2021) Melody Murray (Died: Jan. 22, 2021) Krystal Osborne (Died: Jan. 15, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.