Eldridge Cutshall, 86, of the Horse Creek community, passed away at his home on Thursday at his home.
He was an employee of East Tennessee State University.
Mr. Cutshall enjoyed farming and was an avid bear hunter. He was a member of the Tennessee Bear Hunters Association.
He attended Horse Creek Mission Church.
Mr. Cutshall is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Sherry and Michael Jeffers; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Terry Cutshall, and Larry and Teresa Cutshall; grandchildren: Levi Jeffers, Mack and Jericha Cutshall, Lindsey and Cody Blake, Jamie Cutshall, Jennifer and Caleb Slover, and Christy Burch; great-grandchildren: Makaylen, Jordan, Austin, Hunter, Justin, Mackenzie and Ivan; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Frank Mitchell, Glen Shelton and the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Wanda Lamb Cutshall; sisters: Velma and Dorothy; and brothers: Truman, Lee, Lonnie and Harmon.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Terry Johnson and the Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw officiating.
Friends and family are asked to meet at 9:15 a.m. Monday at the funeral home to go in procession to Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery for the 10 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Peck, Mark Darnell, Larry Jennings, Kohl Tarlton, Will Maddox and Dion Lynch.
Honorary pallbearers will be his local bear hunting friends.