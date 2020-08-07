Eldridge Cutshall (Died: Aug. 6, 2020) Aug 7, 2020 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eldridge Cutshall, 86, of the Horse Creek community, passed away at his home on Thursday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now GCS Shuts Down Athletics Due To Positive COVID-19 Tests Greene County Schools Will Start Online Aug. 17 Greeneville Board Tables Action On Cruising Regulations 27 Pekingese Dogs In Humane Society Care Patrick L. Grooms (Died: July 26, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.