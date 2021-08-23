Eleanor Ann Boles, 89, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Family Ministries Retirement and Assisted Living.
She was a member of Cedar Creek Free Will Baptist Church.
Eleanor was a faithful follower of Jesus who treasured her family dearly. Her husband was her best friend and the love of her life. They shared 70 years together in which they went on many adventures from Florida to California with many car shows in between. She never met a stranger, loved making new friends, and always had a smile on her face. Eleanor had a servant’s heart and faithfully visited her mom every day in the nursing home for 2-years. She set a beautiful example for her entire family in caregiving, loyalty and friendship in the way she served her husband, children and grandchildren, and in the friendships she cultivated with her closest friends.
She is survived by her husband: Paul Boles; children and their spouses: Eddie and Cheryl Boles of Rogersville, Mike and Janie Boles, and Paula and John Green of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren and their spouses: Heather (Craig) Easterly, Holly Davis, Brandon (Jama) Boles, Erika Slater, Maggie (Nathan) Croyle, Josh (Brittany) Boles, Anna (Micah) Morgan and John Green IV; great-grandchildren: Logan Davis, Dylan Davis, Bella Davis, Lexi (Will) McCartt, Noah Davis, Victoria Davis, Megan (Kyle) Lingelbach, Brylen Adam, Aiden Adam and Noli Croyle; a great-great-grandchild: Wren Eleanor McCartt; two brothers and a sister-in-law: John P. Armstrong, and Roger and Pat Armstrong; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Ed Jeffries Family, and Marma Lee Boles.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Anna Mae Armstrong; and two brothers: Mike Armstrong and Billy Ray Armstrong.
The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton Chapel.
Graveside services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. John Daugherty and the Rev. Rick Parvin officiating.
Her grandsons and great-grandsons will be pallbearers.
The family expresses a special thanks to the Family Ministries Retirement & Assisted Living and Avalon Hospice.