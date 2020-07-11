COLUMBIA, SC — Eleanor Birdwell “Birdie” White passed away at home July 2.
She was born Aug. 28, 1929, in Chuckey, Tennessee, and was a daughter of the late James Edwin and Mary Ernest Birdwell Sr.
Eleanor graduated high school from Montreat in 1948 and attended the University of Tennessee.
Eleanor worked for J.B. White and Belk for 15 years.
She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where her church family was a true blessing in her later years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years: Harry D. White; and a son: Patrick A. White.
Eleanor is survived by her sons: Michael (Lori) and Mark White, both of Columbia; her daughter: Mary Wallace (Steve) of Tuscan, Arizona; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family expressed thanks to the hospice nurses and Eleanor’s personal physicians for taking such good care of her.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to SisterCare Inc.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
The family stated: “The light that our mother was to our family can only be replaced with the love and mercy of God.”
