KNOXVILLE — Eleanor M. Tom Jaynes, 94, died Tuesday.
Eleanor was born March 13, 1927, in Wahiawa, Hawaii, to the late Bung Chin Tom and Lee Suk Lim. She and her family were eye witnesses to the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
She received her Bachelor of Arts from Tusculum College and Master of Arts in Library Science from Peabody College. She worked as a librarian and school teacher in Arkansas and Illinois.
Eleanor was a leader of many church and community groups, and served terms as president of the University (of Tennessee) Women’s Club and the Tusculum College alumni association.
She was a devoted member of Erin Presbyterian Church in Knoxville and served as an ordained elder and church leader for decades. She also played leadership roles in the Presbytery of East Tennessee and Presbyterian Women.
Eleanor had a life long dedication to education and learning at all stages of life. She was a constant and passionate reader, and always insisted that every vacation and family trip include “an educational component.”
Eleanor was preceded in death by husband of 65 years: Dr. Hugh O. Jaynes; sisters: Birdie, Daisy, Rose and May; and a brother: Tommy.
She is survived by sisters: Dorothy and Cecilie; brothers: Remi and Jed; a son: Joseph T. (Kim) Jaynes; a daughter: Mary Jaynes (John) Giorgino; grandchildren: Andy Jaynes (Jennifer Groos), Alex Jaynes (Kelly Luce) and Philip and Alyssa Giorgino; and a great-granddaughter: Lyra Pearl Jaynes-Luce.
A celebration of life service will be held at Erin once pandemic restrictions are relaxed.
Graveside services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1121 Shiloh Road, Greeneville.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Tusculum University (academic scholarship fund); Erin Presbyterian Church; or P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, c/o Sue Brown, 445 Grove Branch Lane, Knoxville, TN 37922.
Arrangements by Rose Funeral and Cremation — Mann.
